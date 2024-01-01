Advocate Health Care’s first baby of 2024 is an Ocean.
With a birth time of 3:18 a.m. Monday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ocean — a boy and the first child of Emily and Wes Ortman of Wheeling — became the first baby born in 2024 for the Advocate Health Care network of the Chicago area.
Ocean checked in at 5 pounds, 2.4 ounces and 18.75 inches in length.
Just behind Ocean was Rue, a girl born to Kiara and Robert Rhodes of Crete at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 5:05 a.m. Monday.
Rue clocked in at 4 pounds, 9 ounces and 17 inches in length and joins two older brothers, Robert and Kityi, in the world.