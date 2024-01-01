Advocate Health Care’s first baby of 2024 is an Ocean.

With a birth time of 3:18 a.m. Monday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ocean — a boy and the first child of Emily and Wes Ortman of Wheeling — became the first baby born in 2024 for the Advocate Health Care network of the Chicago area.

Ocean, the first child of Emily and Wes Ortman of Wheeling, is Advocate Health Care’s first baby of 2024.

Ocean checked in at 5 pounds, 2.4 ounces and 18.75 inches in length.

Just behind Ocean was Rue, a girl born to Kiara and Robert Rhodes of Crete at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 5:05 a.m. Monday.

Rue, born to parents Kiara and Robert Rhodes of Crete, was the second baby of 2024 born at Advocate Health Care.

Rue clocked in at 4 pounds, 9 ounces and 17 inches in length and joins two older brothers, Robert and Kityi, in the world.