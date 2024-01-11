CHICAGO — Several advocacy groups gathered Thursday at Federal Plaza in the Loop to demand the renewal of federal protections for immigrant workers.

A coalition of workers and organizations came together as part of a national week of action calling on the Department of Homeland Security to release renewal guidelines for a program that keeps critical protections in place for undocumented workers.

The program is known as Deferred Action for Labor Enforcement, or DALE.

DALE essentially protects undocumented workers from facing retaliation, including deportation, from employers for reporting workplace violations aimed at holding companies accountable for illegal or unfair labor practices.

DALE protects undocumented workers for two years by issuing a work permit and valid Social Security number.

Per the Illinois Department of Human Rights website: “Deferred action does not mean the undocumented or non-citizen worker gains lawful status or excuses any past or future periods of unlawful presence in the United States. However, an undocumented or non-citizen worker who is granted deferred action is considered lawfully present in the United States, for certain limited purposes, while the deferred action is in effect.

“If granted deferred action, the undocumented or non-citizen worker may be eligible for employment authorization. Deferred action generally lasts around two years but may be subject to termination at any time.”

According to the advocacy groups gathered at Federal Plaza on Thursday, workers who first applied for DALE are now approaching their two years. They’re in limbo about what will happen next.

The advocacy groups are demanding that DHS issue renewal guidelines for DALE, chanting “Renewal now!” and “Yes We Can!” during Thursday’s gathering.

“I see every day the impact of employers exploiting immigrant workers by stealing their wages, discriminating, or ignoring unsafe conditions,” said Laura Garza, worker center director for advocacy group Arise Chicago. “They get away with these violations by keeping workers silent, by threatening workers with calling immigration authorities.

“Enough is enough. That is why the DALE program is so important.”

“DALE keeps workers safe when they report abuse,” said Sophia Zaman, executive director for advocacy group Raise the Floor Alliance. “The clock is ticking, and without additional guidelines from DHS, workers will be exposed to the very retaliation this program was created to combat.”

WGN reached out to DHS for comment, but the agency had not responded as of early Thursday afternoon.