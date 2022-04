CHICAGO — A North Side roller rink is aiming to get adults in on the fun of the local pastime of roller skating.

Myesha McCaskill opened up ‘Inspired by Favor’ as a way for Chicagoans to get their groove on in a judgment free space.

McCaskill began skating when she was just 10 years old and now works to spread the joy to others.

Beginners and veterans to the sport alike can get their skate on, with opportunities to learn for those not yet acquainted.