EVANSTON — A Jewish advocacy group will air an advertisement during this weekend’s Northwestern-Utah bowl game following claims that Northwestern University has not been proactive about speaking out against antisemitism.

Northwestern University graduate Richard Goldberg, a senior advisor for Defense of Democracies, spoke out about his alma mater concerning campus fairness.

“I’ve heard from some of the religious leaders on the campus, the rabbis, some of the Jewish students as well that there is a fear of the climate there,” Goldberg said.

The group created print, TV, and social media ads calling out Northwestern University and its president, Michael Schill, over concerns of hostility on campus aimed at Jewish students in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

“When you have chants, intimidation and disruption of classrooms saying, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,’ which is a call for genocide in Israel against Jews, a delegitimization of Israel’s right to exist, that is still antisemitism.”

The Alums for Fairness group is angry Schill didn’t come out quickly and condemn the attack on Israel.

In a statement, Northwestern University says:

These are outlandish claims not based on facts, including the claim that “student and faculty groups ‘resoundingly support’ Hamas Terrorism.” Moreover, President Schill has been outspoken condemning antisemitism and the terrorist attack on Israel and has taken several proactive steps to address antisemitism on campus, including the establishment of the President’s Advisory Committee on Preventing Antisemitism and Hate.”

Meanwhile, the US Department of Education is investigating the University of Illinois Chicago and Urbana-Champaign for alleged discrimination.

The feds are looking at more than a dozen schools after a rise in antisemitism, as well as anti-Muslim and Arab incidents on campuses.

“Those complaints get investigated and hopefully, all these universities take this very seriously because federal funding is ultimately tied to compliance with Title 6,” Goldberg said.

In a statement, UIC said:

We care deeply about all members of our community, and we are committed to maintaining a campus climate that respects and advances tolerance, inclusion and diversity. We take all allegations of civil rights violations seriously and will fully cooperate with any inquiries that may arise from a complaint.”

The group plans ads at other schools as well, including Cornell University.