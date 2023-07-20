CHICAGO (AP/WGN) — Striking screenwriters and actors held a rally in Chicago on Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities.

While Los Angeles and New York are the epicenters of strike actions, in Chicago, hundreds of strikers — many wearing black SAG T-shirts — marched and chanted at Millennium Park. “We’re union/United/Never be divided.” A small brass band played ”This Land Is Your Land.” One sign read: “Corporate Greed Stinks.” Cars honked their horns in support.

Hundreds of union workers filled Grant Park in front of Buckingham Fountain, as the supporting cast included roofers, teachers, building engineers and bricklayers.

“Your fight is our fight, your fight is our fight,” said Bob Reiter, the president of the Chicago Federation of Labor.

“We’re here because our quality of life as laborers and artists are being threatened,” added SAG-AFTRA member Sydney Charles.

Courtney Rue, an actor and national board member for SAG-AFTRA shared why members chose to strike.

“We are asking for a fair wage, especially, in streaming residuals,” Rue said. “If you are on a streaming show you get one dollar checks right?” We are asking that you don’t scan our body for a half a days pay…and use it forever. We will be replaced. We are fighting for the survival of our industry.”

Leaders of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voted unanimously last week to start striking, joining the Writers Guild of America, who walked out on May 2.

The unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents studios, streamers and production companies — seem far apart, with no negotiations happening or planned. As a result, cities like Chicago, with shows such as “Chicago Med,” “Chicago PD,” and “The Chi” have stopped filming until the strike is resolved.

In the interim, leaders from other local Chicago labor unions also pledged to stand in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA members to ensure they get a fair deal.

“If someone is trying to treat you like a commodity and deprive you of your dignity you have to fight back,” said Ed Maher, communications director for the Local 150 operating engineers. “And if someone is trying to replace you with some dollar store half-ass AI, you have to fight back!”