CHICAGO — A rally against white supremacy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day is scheduled for Monday afternoon outside the Dirksen United States Courthouse in the Loop.

A large group of labor, community and religious leaders will gather at the event, rallying against what they call ‘Trumpism.’

The groups said the rally is both meant to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy in the spirit of his activism and to protest the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6.