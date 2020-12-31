Activists demand for Lightfoot’s resignation amid fallout over botched raid

CHICAGO – A group of activists gathered at City Hall Thursday to demand the resignation of Mayor Lightfoot as the political fallout over a botched Chicago police raid continues.

When Anjanette Young went public with her story, she pointedly said that Mayor Lightfoot had come to her church and asked for her vote, which Young said she earned. But now in the aftermath of her humiliation, she wants the mayor to come back to her church and explain how police botched a raid on her home. She also wants an explanation on why the city sought to keep the evidence out of public view.

The mayor declined to have that discussion this week when Young asked her to engage in an open forum.

Instead from city hall, the mayor’s office released several documents related to the cased on Wednesday afternoon.

“Mayor Lori Lightfoot,” activist Eric Russell said. “Her New Year’s resolution should be to resign from her office and go back to Ohio.”

Russell and others stood outside of City Hall on Thursday and said a series of damning emails should be the last straw for the mayor.

“The recent release of the emails associated with the botched raid of our dear sister Anjanette Young must be made the last straw in a long line of failures by this administration,” Russell said.

The mayor initially denied that she knew about the humiliating video of the woman, standing handcuffed and naked, but later backtracked.

In the email dump, an email shows the mayor was informed there was a “pretty bad wrongful raid.”

Lightfoot responded, adding her chief risk officer to the email chain, with writing, “I have a lot of questions about this one. Can we do a quick call about it?”

“In the emails, Mayor Lightfoot said, ‘She has a lot of questions about this one.’ In the Black and Brown community, we have questions also,” Russell said. “But, we doubt Mayor Lightfoot’s willingness to be transparent.”

For anti-violence activist Tio Hardiman, the fifth floor maneuvers echo the scandal that led to the end of Mayor Emanuel’s tenure – an effort to keep the incendiary video of the police killing of Laquan McDonald from public view.

“We do not want a repeat of Rahm Emanuel here in the year 2020,” Hardiman said.

Neither Young’s attorney, nor the mayor’s office responded to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, COPA said it continues to investigate what happened.