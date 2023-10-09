CHICAGO — Activists took the streets of Chicago advocating that the city’s streets are not safe for bikers.

The group gathered near Halsted Street and created a human bike lane because the painted bike lane is not enough, they said.

Organizers of the event said protected bike lanes are from Milwaukee Avenue to Agustus boulevard and should be prioritized on Halsted Avenue as well.

“So many cyclists, pedestrians and Chicagoans have been killed this year and previous years and we think they’re preventable and we want the city to install safety infrastructure to protect the lives of all Chicagoans,” Rony Islam from Bike Grid Now!

Bike Grid Now! is a group calling for 10 percent of Chicago streets to be designated as part of a grid with 10 miles per hour street limit.