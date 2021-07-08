Activists call for Mayor Lightfoot to back ‘Chicago Rescue Plan’ ordinance

CHICAGO — A coalition of alderpeople and community organizations are encouraging Mayor Lori Lightfoot to back a proposed ordinance known as the ‘Chicago Rescue Plan’, in an effort to initiate major change in the city’s budget.

The group alleges that Lightfoot has turned her back on progressive voters, allocating what they say is a disproportionate amount of funding toward Chicago police.

The coalition demanded a change in strategy in a press conference outside Chicago City Hall. The grassroots organizations said Lightfoot must take more aggressive action to address the humanitarian crisis occurring in Chicago’s Black and Brown neighborhoods.

Several leaders pointed to more than $1 billion in available federal relief from the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that increased policing does not work because it can’t address the root causes of gang violence.

The Mayor’s press office has yet to respond.

