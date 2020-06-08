Activists call for defunding of Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO — Protests across the country have reignited conversations about the role police play in our society — and a growing voice among some activists have been calling to defund police departments.

We saw that slogan and heard that chant during protests in Chicago over the weekend. The movement calls for city government’s across the country to cut funding from the police force.

But it’s not just about taking money away from police departments. This is also a push to shift those resources to community-based organizations.

Activists said they want the city to invest more in people, not police.

Northwest Side Ald. Rosanna Rodriguez supports the effort. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not gone on the record one way or the other.

Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) President John Catanzara said this push to defund the police is ridiculous, and concerning considering the state of the city.

“In a city that’s plagued by homicides. I mean, just last Sunday we had 18 homicides in one 24-hour period. It set a record. Clearly, go ahead and defund the police. What do you think that number’s going to balloon to? It’s a pretty silly argument that’s actually even being considered right now, on a totally false narrative”, Catanzara said.

Chicago Police Department’s budget is about 15 percent of the city’s total budget. That’s right in line with Los Angeles, but much higher than New York City. Both of those city’s mayors have pledged to cut police funding and redirect that money to social services.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.