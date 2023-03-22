CHICAGO — A community activist is giving away several units of prime rib and other sides Saturday in Englewood.

Activist Michael Airhart, from Taste for The Homeless, is partnering with Mariano’s to give away 520 units of prime rib and roast beef, five-pound bags of potatoes and 2,200 pot pies.

They will be giving out the food Saturday at 11 a.m. near the intersection of 63rd Street and Ashland.

The Taste for The Homeless’ mission is to provide services to uplift the homeless on the street and those living in shelters to become contributing citizens by providing hot food, clothing, hygiene items and social services.