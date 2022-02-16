Action fund, Latino Caucus team up to support ward map

CHICAGO — On Wednesday, there was a new twist in the fight to redraw Chicago’s ward boundaries. City Council’s Latino Caucus and CHANGE Illinois Action Fund are teaming up in support of a map both groups hope voters support during a June referendum.

With modifications, CHANGE Illinois will throw its lobbying and fundraising muscle behind the Latino Caucus map that increases the number Hispanic majority wards from 13 to 15. The change is based on Latino’s growing population.

“Our hope was obviously that we would see The People’s Map on the ballot, that wasn’t a success, but what we did get the opportunity to do was to be able to come together and collaborate and create what we see now as the new coalition map,” CHANGE Illinois Project Manager Chaundra Van Dyk.

The Black Caucus backs the Rules Committee map that includes 16 majority Black wards, one influence ward where Blacks make up the highest percentage of the population and 14 Latino wards — one less seat than the Latino Caucus is demanding.

“I’m a little disappointed that CHANGE Illinois would continue push a narrative that disenfranchises the Black community,” Ald. Jason Ervin said. “The law looks at citizen voting age population which the Latino community does not have commensurate to the African American community.”

The Council needs 41 members to support a map or the city must hold a voter referendum. Both side said they’re ready to make their case to voters.

Council members working on this said privately they’ll keep talking because spending tens of millions of dollars on a referendum is not a great use of taxpayer funds.

As for Mayor Lightfoot, she has avoided taking a side.