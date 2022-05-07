CHICAGO — Abortion rights demonstrators gathered in the Loop on Saturday afternoon, where they were met with a crowd of anti-abortion demonstrators amid a leaked draft ruling that suggests the historic Roe v. Wade ruling could be overturned.

Various groups and activists called for Roe v. Wade to be codified into law.

“I don’t know who leaked or what their motivations were, but we have this information now and we have an obligation to speak out,” one organizer said.

Future events are planned regarding the issue in coming weeks as uncertainty grows over the future of the landmark Supreme Court case.

For anti-abortion demonstrators, the overturning is not seen as infringing on women’s rights.

“We are not anti-women, we are not infringing on women’s rights. We are protecting the woman’s rights inside the womb,” one anti-abortion organizer said.