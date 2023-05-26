CHICAGO — This Memorial Day weekend is projected to be one of the busiest for travel in decades.

According to AAA, more than 42 million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday weekend. That’s an increase of 7% compared to last year.

While Thursday was expected to be the best air travel day, Friday is expected to be the busiest day on the roads, according to the FAA and INRIX.

INRIX tracks transportation data and projects.

AAA is projecting this Memorial Day weekend will be the third busiest since 2000 when the company started tracking holiday travel.

Fuel prices are lower than they were last year for Memorial Day, so some people are willing to do longer road trips.

Booking data from AA shows one of the top tourist destinations this year is New York City.

Experts said those who plan to drive this weekend should plan to avoid driving during peak hours and use alternative routes when possible.