AAA: More than 4 million Illinoisans expected to travel for holidays

CHICAGO – The holidays are usually one of the busiest travel times of the year and that’s holding true this year as well, despite warnings from the CDC.

It’s expected 96 percent of Americans who travel between Wednesday and January 3 will be hitting the road, according to AAA.

AAA predicts more than 84 million Americans will still travel the next couple of weeks.

The majority of travelers will be taking road trips.

That’s despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing guidance earlier this month that urged people to stay home, or for those who have to travel to take a COVID-19 test before and after.

Still, this past weekend broke the record for the most weekend air travelers of the pandemic. 3.2 million passengers went through TSA, beating out Thanksgiving and pre-Thanksgiving travel.

But some people are heeding the warning. AAA does predict holiday travel to be down nearly 30 percent this year compared to last year.

Expect added congestion though, especially over the next few days, as well as around New Years.

More than 4 million Illinoisans are expected to hit the road between now and January 3.