CHICAGO — Valeria Socorro Velazquez Lindsten’s award-worthy pastries have attracted a loyal customer base.

So when she needed financial help to get her acclaimed business into a new location, her customers stepped up. Turns out they’re sweet on Velazquez Lindsten’s story, not just on her pastries.

Velazquez Lindsten is the owner of Loba Pastry + Coffee, which has been in the news a lot lately.

In May, Velazquez Lindsten moved the business into its new home at 3600 N. Lincoln Ave., at the corner of the Addison, Lincoln and Ravenswood intersection, near the border of North Center and Roscoe Village.

Velazquez Lindsten has also been nominated for Pastry Chef of the Year in the Jean Banchet Awards, which recognize local talent in the food industry. Winners will be announced in a ceremony on Jan. 28.

Loba Pastry + Coffee moved into its new location at 3600 N. Lincoln Ave. in May.

Yes, things are going well for Velazquez Lindsten and Loba Pastry + Coffee these days. But how she’s reached this point is the story of how simplicity and slowing down can sometimes get you through the toughest challenges.

It’s that sense of simplicity that Velazquez Lindsten wants her customers to feel when they enter Loba, and it’s also how she makes her pastries.

“Nothing is showy, it’s just very simple,” she said. “I want people to come here and slow down.”

That’s what customers have been doing since Velazquez Lindsten opened Loba. Originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, Velazquez Lindsten chose her business name in honor of her grandmother.

“‘Loba’ is Spanish for ‘female wolf,” Velazquez Lindsten explains. “I was so inspired. I identified with the wolf. It reminded me of my grandmother.”

A logo represents the roots of Loba’s name. “Loba” is Spanish for “female wolf,” which reminds owner Valeria Socorro Velazquez Lindsten of her grandmother.

Armed with recipes and a love for baking, Velazquez Lindsten set out to make her business plan a simple one. Her recipes come not from a book or a laptop, but from tiny pages covered with years of love.

“My grandmother had a book like this,” Velazquez Lindsten said. “This is what I grew up with.”

Velazquez Lindsten does most of the baking herself, with the help of a few employees.

“We don’t do any wholesale,” she said. “We make everything the day of. There is nothing that is refrigerated or frozen. It’s just today only.”

Velazquez Lindsten, who says “we are mostly known for our pineapple sourdough muffins,” quickly gained a following after opening her business. In 2016, Loba was named Chicago magazine’s Best New Bakery.

However, Velazquez Lindsten ran into financial challenges when the lease on Loba was up in the summer of 2021. She couldn’t obtain a small business loan, so she turned to her loyal customers for assistance.

“I tried many different banks — local, national — and I had to rely on my customer base,” Velazquez Lindsten said.

Through GoFundMe pages and crowdfunding, Velazquez Lindsten raised more than $100,000 to open Loba’s current spot. After years of delighting customers with her pastries, it was gratifying for Velazquez Lindsten to know they’ve got her back.

Now she can continue to craft her confections with her trademark love and care.

“Almost everything that I do is from memory, from feeling, so it’s an honor to all my experiences,” Velazquez Lindsten said.

Obviously, her simple business concept resonates with customers, from the moment they walk in the door at Loba to the moment they sit down.

“I don’t want you to rush out,” Velazquez Lindsten tells customers. “I want you to hang out here.”

Visit the Loba Facebook page for more information.