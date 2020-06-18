‘A sense of relief’: Chicago DACA recipient reacts following SCOTUS decision

CHICAGO – A local DACA recipient said Thursday’s Supreme Court decision is an important win, but there is much more to do.

Elizeth Arguelles came to the U.S. with her family at the age of 8.

Now 25, she paid her way through college by working side jobs and selling tamales in Little Village with her mom.

“My mom always says I’m the light of her life. She has all her hopes in me,” she said. “She came to this country to give us better opportunities.”

Arguelles just graduated from Dominican University last month and was shocked to hear the news of the SCOTUS decision.

“A lot of us were worried and expecting the worse,” Arguelles said. “So when I received the news. I was surprised, shocked but it was like a sense of relief.”

Mayor Lightfoot was in the middle of an unrelated press conference when the news broke.

“That’s good news, I’m grateful,” Lightfoot said. “There are so many young people wow who contribute to the vibrancy of the country. They deserve and have the right to be here.”

Illinois was among a coalition of states that filed a lawsuit the block the Trump administration’s effort to terminate the program. The state is home to more than 35,000 DACA recipients.

“It’s a good day for our immigrants and our country but certainly the work is not finished,” said CEO of Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. “The only permanent solution is an act of Congress so we’re going to continue to organize.”

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.