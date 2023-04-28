CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Memorial paid tribute to four fallen officers Friday.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation commemorated officers who died serving over the last two years.

“It is not how these officers died that made them heroes, it is how they lived,” Executive Direct of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Phil Cline said. “These four officers are heroes- they died doing a job they loved, serving a city they loved even more.”

Family members unveiled the names of their loved ones for the first time on the memorial wall at Gold Star Families Memorial and Park.

“I hope that at this wall you will find a safe space, a special place that offers comfort, strength, and pride,”

19 year veteran Officer James Svec, 21 year veteran Officer Jose Huerta, and 27 year veteran Detective Joseph Tripoli died after contracting COVID19 while serving the city of Chicago.

Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso died in the line of duty earlier this year.

The names of the officers joined 595 other officers whose names are inscribed on the wall. A permanent place for their names to live on.

“But please find the utmost comfort in knowing that he will never be forgotten,” Gold Star Families President Maria Marmolejo said. “Chicago will never forget his sacrifice and the sacrifice you each have as the days and years continue to move forward.”

The names of all 598 fallen Chicago Police officers can be found at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park located just east of Soldier Field.