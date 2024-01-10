CHICAGO — Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel was back in the city he ran for eight years.

Emanuel met with Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson this week and also highlighted a scholarship program he started in Chicago 10 years ago.

Emanuel left office almost five years ago. Two mayors have since succeeded him. Today, he represents American interests in Japan, where President Joe Biden appointed him U.S. Ambassador in 2021.

There, like he was here, Emanuel is a lightning rod of inertia and notoriety.

“A lot of people advised me to slow down. ‘You can’t be like that,’” he said. “The worst thing to do is not be authentic. They’ll smell a rat. I’ve worked for two presidents, senior position, mayor of the third largest city in America, you know where the lines are. … You’re dealing with a prime minister, with a foreign minister, if you don’t know politics, you’re not talking their language.”

Even though his current focus is Asia, he’s profoundly connected to the dire war in Israel as a diplomat, a Jew, and a one-time volunteer with the IDF while growing up on trips to Israel. He said he’s for a ceasefire, but is the Biden Administration doing enough to manage civilian casualties in Gaza?

Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel sat down with WGN for a one-on-one interview.

“Israel does need to conduct itself according to international standards that they hold themselves to. And they’re not. There are days that doesn’t happen,” he said. “I think the administration is. The Secretary of State is returning from the Middle East. I’ll see him tomorrow. They’re handling the situation extremely well. It’s a day by day minute by minute operation.”

Before taking Chicago’s top job, Emanuel was a Clinton aide, U.S. Congressman and President Obama’s Chief of Staff. His life has always been a political one. He would not speculate on President Biden’s reelection chances.

“I have a lot I’d like to say about this. One of the rules about being an ambassador is not to get into partisan politics,” he said.

On the subject of Chicago’s current dilemma of caring for thousands of migrants, Emanuel had few criticisms but a larger view.

“I come at this (as) how do you manage a border that is a manifestation of a system that has been broken for 30 years,” he said. “Deal with this problem but not lose sight that you have a structural problem with immigration.”

The former mayor did want to highlight the issue of college student debt and his work 10 years ago on the still-operating Chicago Star Scholarship fund for city high schoolers to get a free education at city colleges.

“It is the longest-running experiment in free community college anywhere in the country. Chicago is the first city. More people have done it,” he said. “If you’re dealing with income inequality and college affordability, the Chicago Star Scholarship is a roadmap.”

From that high of his tenure, to the low for the City of Chicago — the police murder of Laquan McDonald, also now approaching the 10-year anniversary and a dark chapter in police and citizen relations, that many believe kept Emanuel from running for a third term.

“You have to have fire in the belly. I had gone from Congress, number 4 in the caucus, and straight to Obama,” he said. “And Chicago is not a city you cruise through a third term.”

In the face of that controversy, he says the police reforms that resulted will stick.

“It’s not like punching a checklist. It’s creating both the rules, developing leadership, instilling a culture and a set of values,” he said. “And I think that’s how you have a personal pain become a public good.”