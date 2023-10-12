CHICAGO — Fans of pickleball will have another place to play on the north side of Chicago with a few other offerings as well.

SPF announced that it’s creating a new 40,000-square-foot facility that will include a number of courts dedicated to the sport along with restaurants and entertainment for patrons in Lincoln Park.

It will be located at 2121 N. Clybourn Avenue with the first part of the facility set to open in the winter of 2024.

Courtesy: SPF

Courtesy: SPF

Courtesy: SPF

Courtesy: SPF

According to a news release on the pickleball social club, phase one of the facility will include eight indoor pickleball courts that feature instant replay technology, an indoor turf field, “spacious” locker rooms, and saunas.

Also included is the “Cucumber Club” for kids ages 3-11 which will include instruction for both tennis and pickleball along with other events.

Among the collaborators for the restaurants for the facility include Josh Kulp and Christine Cikowski of Honey Butter Fried Chicken along with Tom Carlin, former chef at Galit. Chicago-based Kikwetu Coffee will also be served at the coffee bar.

In hopes of continuing the growth of pickleball, according to SPF, the group is partnering with “Toss & Spin” for lessons along with ProXR Pickleball, which produces paddles for the sport.

This is the newest facility in the area to open for the sport as its popularity continues to rise. In September, “The Picklr” announced the creation of three new suburban pickleball facilities that are expected to open in November.

Already the city has a professional team in the sport, the Chicago Slice of Major League Pickleball, who captured the Challenger League championship in June. Founded by Ron Saslow of Chicago-based Thirty-5 Capital, it counts Tom Ricketts and Heidi Klum among a few high-profile owners.