CHICAGO — Part-time faculty members remain on strike more than one month after they walked off the job to protest a cut in their courses.

While both parties remain at the bargaining tables, students who spoke with WGN News say the strike continues to impact them and their education.

“I have to have five classes every semester to keep my status and three of them were impacted by the strike and all three have been substituted,” said international student Mitchell Oliveira Bueno.

As the Brazilian native prepares to wrap up the last semester at Columbia College, Oliveira Bueno, along with many other students, said the safe haven and supportive atmosphere that was standard at the school has since changed with the strike.

On Oct. 30, adjunct professors left the job about two months after the fall semester began.

“Recently, they decided to bring in these replacement teachers to come in three weeks before the semester ends,” said Columbia College senior and teaching assistant Meg Konieczka. “These replacements come in and they don’t know our work. They don’t know our progress. And it’s hard jumping into a class with strangers, basically.”

Some students say adjusting to different formats, such as virtual classes and shorter time frames, has been difficult. It’s why adjunct professor John McFarland, who has been with Columbia College for 24 years, said he hopes a resolution is soon reached.

“I started thinking about my students and how much I love working with them and seeing the maturation process for them in their early 20s,” McFarland said. “It comes from the idea that we’re not working just for today. We are working for the next 10 years and the people that are coming after them. We are also working for the people who have been here for the last number of generations.”

Locals took to the picket lines to protest the administration’s decision to cut 350 courses during the current school year, which faculty say impacts their pay.

Columbia faculty union president Diana Vallera said the administration saw an increase in their salaries by the millions amid claims there was a financial crisis.

“Their salaries were increasing and their bonuses increased,” Vallera added. “Just one bonus of over $240,000, that alone would have saved 49 classes.”

The union is also asking for better job security.

In a statement, the school said:

The parties are deadlocked because the union’s demands would jeopardize the college’s long-term sustainability by dictating which measures the college can and cannot use to restore its fiscal health.”

A Columbia faculty union rally was planned but has since been rescheduled for later.