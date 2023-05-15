CHICAGO — A recent tradition that sets up shop in the heart of The Loop is making its return this week.

The Chicago Food Truck Festival gets underway this Friday as a variety of vendors will gather at Daley Plaza, 50 West Washington Street, to sell their culinary offerings to those downtown. They

It will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays starting on May 19 and running through October 6.

Entering its eighth year, a group of rotating food trucks will be featured weekly near the Picasso statue as a way to showcase the many different cuisines that the city has to offer. It features everything from BBQ to tacos with the hopes that many will make their way to Daley Plaza for lunch to end their week.

“The seasonal Chicago Food Truck Fest has become a Friday staple in Chicago’s downtown neighborhood,” said Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Kenneth J. Meyer in a statement. “The purpose of the fest is to support small businesses, our food truck industry, while creating a lively and welcoming event for residents, workers, and visitors in the Loop.”

So what food trucks will be featured?

The BACP says they’ll announce which ones will take part in the events a few days before on their Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram channels.

Here are the dates for the 2023 Chicago Food Truck Festival at Daley Plaza every Friday from mid-May through October.

May 19, 26

June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

July 7, 14, 21, 28

August 4, 11, 18, 25

September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

October 6