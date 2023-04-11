CHICAGO — It’s been almost 30 years since the last time Chicago hosted a major political convention.

On Tuesday morning, Chicago was selected to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Back in 1996, the city’s talent was on full display for delegates who gathered in late August.

President Bill Clinton easily secured the nomination for a second time.

The United Center, which opened two years earlier, was the host site. It’s expected to be the primary site again in 2024.

There were many other events held across the city as Chicago used the convention to showcase its beauty and diversity.

Some protestors also descended on the city, but they were corralled several blocks away from the convention.

Mayor Daley played host for the week and it was a literal and figurative turning of the page from the 1968 Democratic National Convention — in which police clashed with demonstrators.