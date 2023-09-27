CHICAGO — Chicago’s Midway Airport is an outlier among major airports because it’s never had a passenger lounge in its 95-year-history. That will change in the fall of 2024 when “Club MDW” as it’s being called opens at the southwest side airport.

“This new lounge in the heart of Midway is the next step in elevating the passenger experience,” Chicago aviation commissioner Jamie Rhee is quote as saying in a press release.

The lounge will be accessible through Priority Pass, a worldwide airport lounge membership program. A day pass can also be purchased by any passenger for $50. The 3,300 square foot club will offer free food and beverages as well as workspace and seating, according to airport officials.

Midway, Dallas Love Field and Houston Hobby are the only major airports in the U.S. without a passenger lounge, according to a 2019 report.

Midway does have a USO lounge accessible to active-duty and retired military members along with their dependents. Airport officials say Midway’s passenger volume is now exceeding pre-pandemic levels.