CHICAGO — Holiday travelers heading home after the Christmas holiday packed Chicago airports, though Southwest Airlines says it does not anticipate any significant disruptions following some issues over the weekend.

On Sunday, dense fog in Chicago caused delays and cancellations after a brief ground stop was issued at Midway International Airport.

Southwest Airlines said the problems started Saturday night with fog that prevented inbound planes from landing. As a result, Southwest, systemwide, canceled about 300 flights on Sunday and 100 on Christmas Day.

Southwest Airlines’ fourth busiest airport is Midway.

Last year, nearly 17,000 Southwest flights were canceled during the Christmas holiday due to severe weather and operational failures.

The issues caused travel inconveniences for about two million customers.

The airline recently reached a $140 million settlement to update its system and reimburse future passengers who may be impacted. The weather was relatively calm this holiday season for much of the US.

WGN News spoke to Clifford Brown, who was flying home from Dallas. He shared what he believes is paramount when it comes to holiday travel.

“My secret is always to get the first flight non-stop three days before the holiday and come home right after the holiday non-stop,” Brown said. “That way, you avoid the rush.”

Southwest Airlines continues to operate at regular schedule at Midway. Officials told WGN News that no additional challenges are expected.