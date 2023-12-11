CHICAGO — Over 200 businesses and schools in the Chicagoland area have shut down Monday to call attention to the thousands of Palestinians killed in the ongoing conflict with Israel over the past two months.
Businesses in the Chicagoland area and across the country have gone on strike to call attention to Palestinians killed in Gaza, the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine said.
Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israeli bombings on Oct. 7, mostly being women and Children, the Gaza Health Ministry said.
Around 1,200 Israelis were killed in the initial attack carried out by Hamas, which was reported to have been known by Israel as much as a year in advance, the New York Times said.
According to Aljazeera, people have been urged to skip work and school — with seven schools in the Chicagoland area following along.
Schools participating in the strike:
- Aqsa School
- Al Majd School
- Alajyal School
- Kindi Academy
- Multaqa Academy
- IQ Tutoring
- Altayseer School
Nadia Ismail, administrator and teacher at Aqsa School in Bridgeview says the decision to strike came as the US vetoed an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in a 13-1 UN resolution.
“It was a call from Jounalists in Gaza. They spread the word,” Ismail said.
Ismail also said students gather for prayer to foster empathy and allow them to process their emotions, while going on strike allows them to make a difference.
“Our students are seeing children being pulled from rubble, homes destroyed, and we don’t want them to feel helpless,” Ismail said.
Supporters planned to halt all aspects of public life by avoiding spending, including going to restaurants, banks and stores in efforts to raise support for the Palestinian cause and pressure governments to call for a ceasefire.
Haraz Coffee House, a Yemeni coffee shop with nine locations across the country, including one in Orland Park, says all locations would be closed on Dec. 11 in solidarity with Palestine.
Running list of local businesses participating in the strike:
- The Nut House USA Both locations (NJ and Bridgeview)
- Melt N Dip USA
- Holy Buckets Halal Chicken & Pizza (Both Locations)
- Cake N Bake
- Modern Wall Art
- Wet Spot Carwash
- NationWide Furniture Distributors
- Meat Moot
- Snack & Shrak
- Ghawar Restaurant
- Falafel Abdu & Hamouda
- Vida Boba
- La Crepe Cafeccino
- Hashem Restaurant
- Bayt El Hijab
- Itqan Fashion
- Eagle Sports Range
- Cleopatra Jewelry
- Pali Apparel
- Cello Cafe
- Hakuna Matata
- Harlem Foods
- Jawahir Jewelry
- Ottomani Gifts
- In Stock Furniture
- Alsalam Market
- Turmusaya Jewelry
- Eiffel Waffle (ALL LOCATIONS)
- Joe Fades Barber Shop
- Prince Sweets
- Sharks Fish & Chicken, Hillside
- Jabri Grill
- Alquds Services
- Yallah Mansaf
- Hello Shawarma
- Hello Hookah
- DB Contrast
- Gallery Furniture
- Melt Munch
- Orland Market and Bakery
- Alpha Construction Services
- Titanic Furniture
- Dynamic Glass and Wood
- Baba Saj
- MNM Towing
- Icy Cuts
- Selma’s Sweets and Frozen Treats
- Alameer Fresh Nuts
- Knafa House
- Jimmy’s Fish and Chicken
- Sem Sem
- Sharks Fish and Chicken
- Dawd’s Fresh Market
- Value Home Furniture
- Booza LA Michoacana
- Al Hamawi
- 5 Star Furniture
- All State Sewer and Water
- Mecca Jewelers
- Beesan Mart
- Naqsh Fashion
- Cellular Depot
- Mega Furniture Outlet
- Omar Basha
- Mashawee Guys
- Flash Electrical Solutions
- Halal Kitchen
- Central Auto Group
- Albayan Grocery
- United Furniture
- US Furniture and Rugs
- Qahwa House
- Yasini Jewelers (All Locations)
- HumHum Chicken
- Misk Jewelry
- Sami Studio
- Papa Chocolate
- Stone Creek Inn
- JJ fish and sharks in Westside Chicago
- Middle Eastern Market
- Ali Baba Market
- Eve Fit
- Supreme Travel
- Wingz it is
- Selena’s Boutique
- Firefly Burger
- Four Brothers AAAM
- Fatoush Burger
- Star Auto Repair
- #1 Tobacco and Vape
- Alnour Supermarket
- Best Shawerma
- SS Tires
- Tax wise Saver
- Turath
- Old School Restaurant
- Sal’s Philly Steak
- Palestine Bakery
- Albasha Market
- Sami Studio
- Capital Auto Finance
- Harvery Construction
- Family Food Inc
- Lojeen Inc
- Lojeen warehouse Inc
- Petite Autosales Kenosha
- Jerusalem Sweets
- Comfy Furniture
- One Stop Furniture and More
- Golden cuts
- Alquds Supermarket
- Xtreme Cuts Barbershop
- Ayat Furniture
- Reef Kabob
- Zeena Designs
- Turkish Style US
- Reesha Printing
- A Date With Honey
- Oak Lawn Party Rentals
- Quality Construction
- Bancho Liquidators
- iDesign and Print
- FillAPita
- Yaffo Towing
- Dijla Foods
- Jerusalem Sweets
- West Side Wholesale
- Palestinian Thob
- Barakeh Travel
- Bargain Closeout
- ThoubyTatreez
- Essence Perfumes
- Pita Land
- Ambers Furniture
- Alwalaa Bakery
- Super Hajj LTD
- Tobacco Five Star Chicago
- Sprinkles
- Bahaa Auto Group
- Good Year(Ogden and Western)
- CAIR Chicago
- Arab American Women’s Association
- Haraaz Coffee
- Alquds Orchard
- The Burrito and Phillysteak Auto
- Fisherman’s Island
- Interstate Auto Centers (Blue Island)
- Interstate Auto Centers (Chicago)
- Kwik Stop Muffler & Brake
- Furniture Depot
- Falafel Dream(North Chicago)
- Fatoush
- Yafa INC
- Boba Heaven(Oak Lawn, Tinley, Palos, Mokena, Willowbrook, Elmhurst, Countryside)
- Asal Bee
- Cash for Gold
- Makeup and Beyond
- The Nile Restaurant
- Alameera fashion
- Adam’s boutique
- Qamaria
- Community Pharmacy of Chicago Ridge
- Albawadi Grill
- Albadia
- Tandoori Restaurant
The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine is expected to hold a rally at 2:30 p.m. in front of Bridgeview businesses participating in the strike.
When we know everyone can’t live as ‘business as usual’ so addressing the social need is important,” Ismail said.