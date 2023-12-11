CHICAGO — Over 200 businesses and schools in the Chicagoland area have shut down Monday to call attention to the thousands of Palestinians killed in the ongoing conflict with Israel over the past two months.

Businesses in the Chicagoland area and across the country have gone on strike to call attention to Palestinians killed in Gaza, the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine said.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israeli bombings on Oct. 7, mostly being women and Children, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Around 1,200 Israelis were killed in the initial attack carried out by Hamas, which was reported to have been known by Israel as much as a year in advance, the New York Times said.

According to Aljazeera, people have been urged to skip work and school — with seven schools in the Chicagoland area following along.

Schools participating in the strike:

Aqsa School

Al Majd School

Alajyal School

Kindi Academy

Multaqa Academy

IQ Tutoring

Altayseer School

Nadia Ismail, administrator and teacher at Aqsa School in Bridgeview says the decision to strike came as the US vetoed an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in a 13-1 UN resolution.

Aqsa School in Bridgeview

“It was a call from Jounalists in Gaza. They spread the word,” Ismail said.

Ismail also said students gather for prayer to foster empathy and allow them to process their emotions, while going on strike allows them to make a difference.

“Our students are seeing children being pulled from rubble, homes destroyed, and we don’t want them to feel helpless,” Ismail said.

Supporters planned to halt all aspects of public life by avoiding spending, including going to restaurants, banks and stores in efforts to raise support for the Palestinian cause and pressure governments to call for a ceasefire.

Haraz Coffee House, a Yemeni coffee shop with nine locations across the country, including one in Orland Park, says all locations would be closed on Dec. 11 in solidarity with Palestine.

Photo courtesy of Haraz Coffee House

Running list of local businesses participating in the strike:

The Nut House USA Both locations (NJ and Bridgeview)

Melt N Dip USA

Holy Buckets Halal Chicken & Pizza (Both Locations)

Cake N Bake

Modern Wall Art

Wet Spot Carwash

NationWide Furniture Distributors

Meat Moot

Snack & Shrak

Ghawar Restaurant

Falafel Abdu & Hamouda

Vida Boba

La Crepe Cafeccino

Hashem Restaurant

Bayt El Hijab

Itqan Fashion

Eagle Sports Range

Cleopatra Jewelry

Pali Apparel

Cello Cafe

Hakuna Matata

Harlem Foods

Jawahir Jewelry

Ottomani Gifts

In Stock Furniture

Alsalam Market

Turmusaya Jewelry

Eiffel Waffle (ALL LOCATIONS)

Joe Fades Barber Shop

Prince Sweets

Sharks Fish & Chicken, Hillside

Jabri Grill

Alquds Services

Yallah Mansaf

Hello Shawarma

Hello Hookah

DB Contrast

Gallery Furniture

Melt Munch

Orland Market and Bakery

Alpha Construction Services

Titanic Furniture

Dynamic Glass and Wood

Baba Saj

MNM Towing

Icy Cuts

Selma’s Sweets and Frozen Treats

Alameer Fresh Nuts

Knafa House

Jimmy’s Fish and Chicken

Sem Sem

Sharks Fish and Chicken

Dawd’s Fresh Market

Value Home Furniture

Booza LA Michoacana

Al Hamawi

5 Star Furniture

All State Sewer and Water

Mecca Jewelers

Beesan Mart

Naqsh Fashion

Cellular Depot

Mega Furniture Outlet

Omar Basha

Mashawee Guys

Flash Electrical Solutions

Halal Kitchen

Central Auto Group

Albayan Grocery

United Furniture

US Furniture and Rugs

Qahwa House

Yasini Jewelers (All Locations)

HumHum Chicken

Misk Jewelry

Sami Studio

Papa Chocolate

Stone Creek Inn

JJ fish and sharks in Westside Chicago

Middle Eastern Market

Ali Baba Market

Eve Fit

Supreme Travel

Wingz it is

Selena’s Boutique

Firefly Burger

Four Brothers AAAM

Fatoush Burger

Star Auto Repair

#1 Tobacco and Vape

Alnour Supermarket

Best Shawerma

SS Tires

Tax wise Saver

Turath

Old School Restaurant

Sal’s Philly Steak

Palestine Bakery

Albasha Market

Sami Studio

Capital Auto Finance

Harvery Construction

Family Food Inc

Lojeen Inc

Lojeen warehouse Inc

Petite Autosales Kenosha

Jerusalem Sweets

Comfy Furniture

One Stop Furniture and More

Golden cuts

Alquds Supermarket

Xtreme Cuts Barbershop

Ayat Furniture

Reef Kabob

Zeena Designs

Turkish Style US

Reesha Printing

A Date With Honey

Oak Lawn Party Rentals

Quality Construction

Bancho Liquidators

iDesign and Print

FillAPita

Yaffo Towing

Dijla Foods

Jerusalem Sweets

West Side Wholesale

Palestinian Thob

Barakeh Travel

Bargain Closeout

ThoubyTatreez

Essence Perfumes

Pita Land

Ambers Furniture

Alwalaa Bakery

Super Hajj LTD

Tobacco Five Star Chicago

Sprinkles

Bahaa Auto Group

Good Year(Ogden and Western)

CAIR Chicago

Arab American Women’s Association

Haraaz Coffee

Alquds Orchard

The Burrito and Phillysteak Auto

Fisherman’s Island

Interstate Auto Centers (Blue Island)

Interstate Auto Centers (Chicago)

Kwik Stop Muffler & Brake

Furniture Depot

Falafel Dream(North Chicago)

Fatoush

Yafa INC

Boba Heaven(Oak Lawn, Tinley, Palos, Mokena, Willowbrook, Elmhurst, Countryside)

Asal Bee

Cash for Gold

Makeup and Beyond

The Nile Restaurant

Alameera fashion

Adam’s boutique

Qamaria

Community Pharmacy of Chicago Ridge

Albawadi Grill

Albadia

Tandoori Restaurant

The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine is expected to hold a rally at 2:30 p.m. in front of Bridgeview businesses participating in the strike.

When we know everyone can’t live as ‘business as usual’ so addressing the social need is important,” Ismail said.