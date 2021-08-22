9th annual back-to-school event held in Roseland

CHICAGO — As the school year is just about to begin, hundreds of families in the Roseland community are getting free backpacks at a back-to-school event.

Aquaria Priest is talking about her brand new bookbag as she’s getting ready for 2nd grade, just as her little brother Aquarion is starting kindergarten.

Both are excited to get back into the classroom, and they’ll be even more prepared after today.

The Roseland Community Hospital operates the event, which is now in its ninth year. The event did not occur last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive director of the Roseland Hospital Foundation Montgomery Profitt said the foundation acquired 500 backpacks for this year’s event, filled with supplies to accommodate the community and make things a bit easier on the parents.