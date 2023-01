CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a 96-year-old woman was found dead at a home on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police were called to a residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Monday afternoon. The body of the woman was removed from the home, along with a freezer.

Authorities have not explained why the freezer was removed from the property. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Police have classified the case as a death investigation. No further details have been provided.