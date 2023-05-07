CHICAGO — Chicago police officers, retired officers and family members are gathering for the 95th annual St. Jude Memorial march to remember the fallen CPD officer.

Hundreds of people gathered on the Museum Campus to participate in the march hosted by the St. Jude Police League.

The march happens on the first Monday of every May to honor the 600 fallen officers whose names appear on the Gold Star Memorial.

The organization, founded in 1932, supports and provides assistance to the families of officers the city has lost, including the 24-year-old Calumet district officer who was shot and killed outside her Avalon Park home after finishing a shift.

Another officer had found her near 81st Street and Blackstone Avenue, put her in a squad car and rushed her to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

The fallen officer joined the CPD three years ago. She was supposed to graduate from Loyola University with her masters in criminology next week.

Police continues to investigate the circumstance surrounding the incident. There is currently no one in custody.

Marchers are also remembering a fallen officer, Andres Vasquez Lasso. He was responding to a domestic incident in Gage Park in March.