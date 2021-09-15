911 call released of woman seen in physical confrontation with CPD officer

CHICAGO — The frantic 911 call from a Black woman seen on camera being forcibly grabbed and physically restrained by a Chicago police officer at North Avenue Beach has been released.

Brown’s lawyers said she was the victim of racial profiling on Aug. 28. when she was confronted and restrained by a Chicago police officer as she left the lakefront with her dog.

“I was harassed by Chicago PD. OK? Without warrants,” Brown says. “I was profiled. I was threatened. He tried to drop me on several occasions.”

Brown becomes emotional over the phone as the dispatcher says a sergeant is headed to the scene.

The officer has since been placed on paid desk duty amid a Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) probe.