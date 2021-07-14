9-year-old boy on bicycle struck, killed on North Side

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old boy was struck and killed while he was on his bicycle Wednesday night in West Rodgers Park.

At around 8 p.m., authorities responded to the 7300 block of North Sacramento Avenue on the report of a bicyclist struck.

Police said the boy was riding on the sidewalk when he was struck. The 9-year-old was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 48-year-old man driving Toyota struck the boy. Police did not say at this time if he stayed at the scene.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.