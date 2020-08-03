9-year-old among 9 fatally shot, 24 injured in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO — Gun violence in Chicago took nine more lives this weekend, and injured another 24 people.

Among those killed was 9-year-old Janari Ricks, who was fatally shot in Cabrini Green Friday evening as he was playing outside with friends.

Police said someone walked up and started shooting, striking Ricks in the chest. He was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

Ricks was not the intended target, according to police. Police are still searching for the gunman.

At least 37 children have been killed so far this year.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is expected to address this weekend’s violence during a 11 a.m. press conference Monday.