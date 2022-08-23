CHICAGO — Nine people were shot within a three hour span in Chicago — two of them were killed.

The first fatal shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday on the 2500 block of South Karlov Avenue in Little Village. Three men fired 23 shots into a car where a 33-year-old man was sitting in the rear passenger seat.

The man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The gunmen drove away in a blue truck.

The second homicide happened two hours later on the 2500 block of East 84th Street around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to a person shot and found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one was taken into custody in either of the shootings.

The other shootings happened at the following locations:

Two people were shot on the 4000 block of West Monroe Street around 9:50 p.m. Witnesses told police said they saw a black sedan driving eastbound on Monroe and someone in the car fired shots at three people who were standing nearby.



A woman, 40, was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A man, 48, was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A third man who was inside a car drove away from the scene and it was unconfirmed if he sustained a gunshot wound.

Three people were wounded in a shooting on the 8700 block of South Carpenter Street around 10:10 p.m. Police said a group of people were standing on the sidewalk when a someone in a silver SUV was seen driving around the block multiple times. The car then stopped at the corner and someone saw “unknown young males” exit the car and fired shots toward the group of people.



A woman, 47, was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A man, 40, was shot in the back and buttocks and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. A 53-year-old man was shot in the back and leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A man, 59, was shot on the lower right thigh around 10:40 p.m. on the 1200 block of West 73rd Place. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No one is in custody. Police said he refused to answer questions about the shooting.

A man, 64, was shot on the left calf around 11:50 p.m. while he was on the 7800 block of South Seeley Avenue. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. No one is in custody. Police said he was uncooperative and refused to answer questions regarding the shooting.

No one has been taken into custody in any of the shootings. Police are investigating.