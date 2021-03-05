88-year-old crossing guard in Deerfield retires after two decades

DEERFIELD, Ill. — An 88-year-old crossing guard in Deerfield is hanging up his stop sign after more than two decades.

Jack Riggio, a neighborhood legend, is retiring and received a celebratory send-off Friday, in honor of his last day on the job.

“I’m a giver. I love to see people smile and make people happy. Because if I get them in the morning and I make them smile, I know they’re gonna have a good day,” Riggio told WGN.

Members of the Deerfield Police Department were there to mark the special occasion for Riggio, who has helped keep the people in his community safe for 22 years.

“They love him. They talk to him. Officers drive-by and see him talking to the kids and having conversations with the kids. He knows them by their names”, said Dep. Chief Brian Budny.

Riggio raised nine children and two foster children in Deerfield with his late wife.

One of the thing’s he says he’s most proud of is having a perfect safety record at his cross post at Castlewood and Deerfield Road.