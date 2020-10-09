87 shootings reported on Chicago-area expressways so far in 2020

CHICAGO — So far this year, 87 shootings have been reported on Chicago-area expressways — that’s double from 2018.

The Illinois State Police says a majority of the shootings on the expressways are targeted, gang affiliated or a result of other criminal activity. But some, simply involve innocent people on the roads.

Here's a look at where they have occurred this year. pic.twitter.com/NdcjHThDYy — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 9, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of where they’ve occurred:

Edens – 2

Kennedy – 3

Eisenhower – 13

Stevenson- 7

Dan Ryan – 26

57- 19

Ford – 11

394 – 2

80 – 4

This year, 57 people have been injured in the shootings and six people have been killed. Only seven arrests have been made.

The Illinois State Police is asking anyone who may have information on any of the shootings to contact them at (847) 294-4400.