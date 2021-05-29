84-year-old woman killed in Schaumburg house fire

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — An 84-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Schaumburg Friday night, according to police.

Police said first responders arrived at 6 Treebark Drive just after 9:20 p.m. for a reported fire. Upon the arrival of officers, they observed flames and smoke emitting from the home.

Officers found an 87-year-old man inside and were able to safely evacuate him. The man indicated his wife was still upstairs in the house after being rescued.

An officer attempted to proceed upstairs, but was overcome by heavy smoke and evacuated.

Fire personnel arrived and later recovered the victim from upstairs. The 84-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 87-year-old man was transported to AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. One officer was also transported to AMITA for smoke inhalation and was later released.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and remains under investigation.