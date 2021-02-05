83-year-old man killed in St. Charles car crash

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — An 83-year-old man was killed and a 40-year-old woman was injured in a head-on collision in unincorporated St. Charles Friday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Randall Road and Bolcum Road at approximately 6:15 a.m. Friday and conducted a preliminary investigation.

According to police, a Honda Accord was traveling south on Randall Road near the intersection of Bolcum Road before crossing the center line and colliding with a Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on Randall Road.

The driver of the Accord, 83-year-old Fred Thomas of Huntley, was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The driver of the Equinox was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and was also the sole occupant of her vehicle.

No citations have been issued and it is unknown if slippery road conditions played a role in the crash.

Randall Road reopened between Bolcum Road and Silver Glenn Road just after 11:00 a.m. following an investigation.