CHICAGO — Family is looking for an 82-year-old man who went out for a bike ride in Roseland Monday morning and did not return.

Leopoldo “Leo” Ambriz is missing from the 200 block of West 108th Street.

Ambriz, 5’4″, 150 lbs., went out for a bike ride at around 10:30 a.m., something he does twice a week, wearing a neon vest, biking gloves and a white helmet. He also had black compression shorts on, a black and brown backpack, and was riding a red and black bicycle.

Family told WGN News he needs his blood pressure medication. They have been actively searching for him in the area.

He frequently rides his bike along 107th, 108th and 111th streets.

Ambriz speaks Spanish with limited English, family said.

Anyone with information can call 911 or detectives at 312-747-8274.