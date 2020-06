CHICAGO — A school on the Far Northwest Side was vandalized overnight.

Eighty-two windows were smashed at Daniel Beard Elementary School, located at 6445 W. Strong Street, in the Norwood Park neighborhood. Windows inside and outside of the building were broken.

Police found a man breaking the windows when they arrived around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, and arrested him after a brief chase on foot.

No word on if anything was stolen from the school.

