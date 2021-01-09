81-year-old woman among two people injured in South Side shooting

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO An 81-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the two victims were inside a commercial business in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown person who unveiled a handgun and opened fire.

A 20-year-old man was struck in the head and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

An 81-year-old woman was struck in the back of the neck and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News