81-year-old woman among two people injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — An 81-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the two victims were inside a commercial business in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown person who unveiled a handgun and opened fire.

A 20-year-old man was struck in the head and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

An 81-year-old woman was struck in the back of the neck and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.