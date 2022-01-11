80-year-old man charged with arson in Arlington Heights apartment fire

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — An 80-year-old man faces a bond hearing Tuesday in connection with an arson at an apartment complex in Arlington Heights.

Paul C. Strusiner is accused of setting a fire Friday that damaged a multi-unit apartment complex at 400 W. Rand Rd. He is charged with aggravated arson, according to police.

Strusiner was a resident of the complex and was arrested after making incriminating statements to first responders. Police said the fire was deliberately set in Strusiner’s first-floor apartment unit.

A total of six apartments were significantly damaged by the fire and remain uninhabitable, according to police.

No one was injured. Strusiner has been hospitalized since Friday for reasons unrelated to the fire.