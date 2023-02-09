CHICAGO — A Chicago family is mourning the loss of a 8-year-old girl who passed away following nearly a two-year cancer battle.

Molly Morris died Wednesday night in the arms of her parents, Jon and Erin, at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

In 2021, Molly was feeling pain in her left side. Doctors determined she had stage 4 kidney cancer and she was admitted to Lurie on May 18.

On Jan. 23 of this year, Molly underwent surgery where doctors found more cancer than anticipated in her lungs.

Throughout her battle, supporters became known as the “MollyStrong Army” and helped raise over $150,000 through GoFundMe.

The family posted an emotional note Thursday morning on the MollyStrong Facebook page.

“The void of Molly Grace will be felt on a million levels for us and thousands of people. Molly united strangers and whole communities like nobody before her. She showed the world how much love and kindness exists,” part of it reads.

Family said Molly’s favorite nurse, Vanessa, cared for her on her last day.

“Nothing made Molly more happy at the hospital than being under Vanessa’s care. The love, comfort and grace Vanessa showed Molly and our family yesterday was exactly what Jon and I could ever ask for on Molly’s last day. Molly NEVER GAVE UP,” the family wrote.