8-year-old girl suffers graze wound to head on South Side; in fair condition

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 8-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head Saturday night in West Englewood.

Just after 11:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 6600 block of South Wood Street on the report of shots fired.

Police said a 8-year-old girl was sitting on a couch inside a residence when a stray bullet came through the window, grazing her head.

She was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

No suspects are in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate.

Earlier Saturday night, a 10-year-old girl was shot and killed by a stray bullet in Logan Square.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.