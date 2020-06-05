8-year-old boy, woman injured in fire on NW Side

CHICAGO — Two people, including a child, were injured in a fire on the city’s Northwest Side.

The fire started just before 7 a.m. Friday at an apartment building in the 4900 block of North Kedzie in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Chicago fire officials say an 8-year-old boy suffered serious burns and was transported to Swedish Hospital in stable condition. A 30-year-old woman suffered slight burns and smoke inhalation, and was transported to Swedish Hospital in serious condition. The woman is believed to be the boy’s mother.

Officials said the fire appeared to be confined to one unit of the building.

No one else was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

