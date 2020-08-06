8-year-old boy among 4 shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO – An 8-year-old boy is among four shooting victims Wednesday night in West Garfield Park, police said.

Just before 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of South Karlov Avenue on the report of a shooting.

An 8-year-old boy and three men, ages 26, 26 and 36, were shot.

The boy was transported in fair condition with gunshot wounds to both legs. The men who were shot were transported in fair condition.

No suspects are in custody as Area Four Detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave a tip at cpdtip.com.