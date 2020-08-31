1 dead, 3 injured in Zion drive-by shooting

ZION, Ill. — One man was killed and three others were injured, including an 8-year-old boy, in a drive-by shooting in Zion Sunday morning.

Police responded to emergency calls of shots fired at the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a newer model, dark SUV with three people inside was circling the block before opening fire on three men standing outside a residence. A stray bullet hit the boy in the hand inside a residence.

All four victims were transported to the hospital, where two 28-year-old men underwent surgery. One of the 28-year old men died at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. An autopsy for the deceased victim is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. this morning.

A 35-year-old man and the 8-year-old boy were both treated and released.

Zion police are asking anyone with information to call the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.