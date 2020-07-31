8-year-old among two shot on Far South Side: police

CHICAGO — An 8-year-old boy was one of two people shot on the Far South Side, according to officials.

Chicago police said the child and a 27-year-old woman were on the 700 block of East 132nd Street around 8:40 p.m. Thursday when a man approached and fired shots at another man standing nearby.

The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospitial in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back and a graze wound to the right arm.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right leg.

No one has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.