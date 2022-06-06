OAK LAWN, Ill. — A father in Oak Lawn has been charged after admitting to shaking his 8-week-old infant, eventually leading to the child’s death.

Police said Edward Janiszewski faces one charge of aggravated battery to a child and a class X felony.

On June 2, police responded to Hope Children’s Hospital for a report of an infant with severe head and brain trauma. Upon arrival, staff told police that the child had initially been seen on May 27, with what was thought to be a stomach illness and dehydration.

According to officials, the child was in and out of the hospital over the next several days. On May 30, the baby was brought back to the hospital and was unresponsive, police said.

The Child Abuse Team was notified and diagnosed the child with severe head and brain trauma, consistent with the baby being shaken.

The baby died on Sunday.

After an interrogation by detectives, Janiszewski admitted that he shook the infant and slammed it’s head on a cushion on May 30.

The Cook County State’s Attorney was contacted and charges were filed.

Janiszewski appeared in bond court on Saturday and was given a bond of $ 75,000, which he subsequently posted, according to officials.

Officials said once the autopsy is completed, detectives will review the case with the State’s Attorney to upgrade the charges.