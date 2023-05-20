CHICAGO — Police are investigating incidents where eight people were shot within two hours on the city’s South and West Side.

A man was driving near the 6500 block of South Kenwood Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. He sustained a gunshot wound to the cheek and was transported to a hospital in good condition.

Around 2:09 a.m., a 22-year-old boy was driving a car near the 4700 block of South Ada Street when he saw a group of individual standing on the sidewalk. He heard shots and felt pain. He self-transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the right lower leg. He is in good condition.

A few minutes later, a 32-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk near the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue when he was shot in the hip. He is in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Three individuals were shot while travelling in a car near the 6700 block of South Eberhart Street around 1:27 a.m. A 32-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right buttock, a 43-year-old man was shot in the hands and a 29-year-old woman suffered graze wound to the face.

All individuals are in good condition and did not answer any questions.

Later, a 17-year-old boy was in the back seat of a car when he was shot in the left side of the head. he was transported to the hospital in good condition.

There is currently no one in custody for any of the incidents and police are investigating.