CHICAGO — Eight people, including five children, were rescued from a house fire on the city’s South Side.

The fire started around 5 am. Wednesday in the 7200 block of South Carpenter Street in Englewood.

Fire officials said three adults and five children, ranging from young children to teenagers, were displaced from the home.

No one was injured.

Update- Still and Box at 7202 S Carpenter has been struck out on the orders of 225 . No injuries , 8 displacements . 4-8-1 pic.twitter.com/WlLqLgn3Mt — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 27, 2020

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.